March 09, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Puppet parody brings beloved Golden Girls characters to San Antonio's Empire Theatre Thursday 

click to enlarge The satirical puppet show will be at the Empire Theatre on Thursday only. - COURTESY OF EMPIRE THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Empire Theatre
  • The satirical puppet show will be at the Empire Theatre on Thursday only.
We live in the Age of Reboots.

So maybe there were a bunch of suits sitting around in a room trying to think of a way to reboot Golden Girls and overcome the obvious obstacle: that the actresses are no longer living (RIP Betty). Maybe one of them said, "You guys are familiar with puppets, yeah?"



OK, so that probably didn't happen, but if it did, the result might look something like That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody.

Promising that "devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami" and that those unfamiliar will have a blast as well, the evening promises to provide a light-hearted escape from the ongoing dystopia that is Earth 2022.

At press time, there was no confirmation that the Blanche puppet will give her foul-mouthed counterparts from Team America a run for their money.

$39.50, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

