Rackspace founder’s firm plans restaurant, hotel for historic home near San Antonio College 

The historic Koehler house near San Antonio College was once the residence of Pearl Brewing magnate Otto Koehler.
The historic Koehler house near San Antonio College soon may get a facelift of epic proportion from local development firm Weston Urban, the Express-News reports
.
The 12,655-square-foot abode is set to be sold to Weston Urban for $2 million, paving the way for the developer to restore the property — which also includes a carriage house and greenhouse — as a restaurant, hotel and entertainment space, the daily reports.
Weston Urban is led by Graham Weston, the one-time San Antonio billionaire who founded Rackspace Technology Inc.
Located at 310 W. Ashby Place, the mansion was built in 1901 for Pearl Brewing magnate Otto Koehler. According to the San Antonio College website
, Koehler deeded the estate in 1971 to the San Antonio Union Junior College District for the use as the Koehler Cultural Center in 1971.
During its stint as a cultural center, the building housed ceramics, art metals and jewelry design studios for the visual arts and technology department.
The Alamo Colleges District's board of trustees is expected to approve the sale this week, the Express-News
reports.
Weston Urban has renovated historic downtown buildings for offices and retail, including the Savoy and Rand buildings along Houston Street. It also developed — and is now looking to sell — Frost Tower and is preparing to erect a 32-story luxury apartment high-rise, both located in the center city.
