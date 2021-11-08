Redland Ice House opens in New York Bar's former space in far North San Antonio 

click image Facebook / Redland Ice House

New north San Antonio spot Redland Ice House is now open in what used to be New York Bar.

The far North San Antonio spot that once held New York Bar has reopened with a new look and new name: Redland Ice House.The dimly lit New York Bar, known for its Big Apple-themed decor, closed earlier this year. Its space, located at 2838 North Loop 1604 East, Suite 105, sat vacant until Tuesday, Nov. 2, when Redland Ice House opened in its place.Redland Ice House offers mixed drinks, wine and beer. Most of the six beers it features on tap are from Texas-based breweries such as Houston’s Karbach Brewing Co. and San Antonio's Alamo Beer Co.New York Bar's upper level with small tables for intimate gathering will remain much as it was. However, Redland's owners have added picnic and pool to the downstairs area.Redland Ice House is open Monday through Saturday 2 p.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday noon-2 p.m.