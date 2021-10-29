Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 29, 2021

Renowned playwright and novelist Josephina Niggli's former home in King William is for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Many artists and writers have called San Antonio’s King William neighborhood home over the past 100 years. Among them was playwright, screenwriter and novelist Josefina Niggli, who was born in Mexico to American parents.

Niggli divided her childhood and young adulthood years between Monterrey, Mexico, and the Alamo City. With her mother, she lived at 221 King William St. in the latter half of the 1920s and first part of the 1930s. It was there that she wrote her first book of poetry, Mexican Silhouettes, while a student at what’s now the University of the Incarnate Word.

Niggli also wrote dramatic scripts for KTSA radio plays and worked with San Antonio Little Theater before continuing her education in North Carolina, then moving to Hollywood as an uncredited staff script writer for two major studios. Although she's best known in the Mexican American literary world for her novels Mexican Village and Step Down, Elder Brother.

Fittingly, the $880,000 King William home where she once lived is still a place to create. Under its current owners, bedrooms double as music rehearsal spaces and a studio. Splashes of colorful design on the walls turn some spaces, such as the well-lit breakfast area, into works of art while preserving the 1900 architecture.

While the King William Parade during Fiesta provides a once-a-year entertainment from the front porch, the back yard is made for year-round entertainment with an in-ground fire pit, a swimming pool and seating areas in the shade of several large trees.

This home is listed Henry Carmona with Realty One Group Emerald

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
