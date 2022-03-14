Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 14, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Rent's final Broadway tour comes to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this weekend 

By
click to enlarge The touring production of Rent will be at the Majestic Theatre from Friday-Sunday. - COURTESY OF BROADDWAY IN SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of Broaddway in San Antonio
  • The touring production of Rent will be at the Majestic Theatre from Friday-Sunday.
The hit 1996 rock musical Rent is hitting the stage for its 25th anniversary and final tour.

Winner of multiple Tonys and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the show has long been a Broadway fan favorite for its depiction of life in the Manhattan's Alphabet City. It follows a group of hungry young artists and the impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic on the creative community.



In the quarter-century since its debut, the show has played on stages all over the world and even made its way to the big screen in the 2005 Chris Columbus adaptation.

$40-$130, 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

