Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 27, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Republican Texas Senator says his own party broke federal law when redrawing political maps 

By
click to enlarge State Sen. Kel Seilger said he won't run for reelection after the Texas Legislature redrew his district in a way that makes him more vulnerable to a primary challenge from the right. - TWITTER / KSELIGER
  • Twitter / kseliger
  • State Sen. Kel Seilger said he won't run for reelection after the Texas Legislature redrew his district in a way that makes him more vulnerable to a primary challenge from the right.
In a sworn statement given in a federal court case, one of the Texas Senate's senior Republicans said his own party broke federal voting-rights law when it redrew the state's political maps last year.

In a signed filing from November, State Sen. Kel Seliger — a longtime Amarillo legislator involved in past redistricting efforts — said GOP lawmakers violated the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution when they forged new boundaries for Fort Worth's Texas Senate District 10.



As reported by the Texas Tribune, Seliger's statement came to light as a three-judge panel in El Paso weighs a federal lawsuit arguing the district was redrawn with the intent of holding back the political influence of voters of color.

“Having participated in the 2011 and 2013 Senate Select Redistricting Committee proceedings, and having read the prior federal court decision regarding SD10, it was obvious to me that the renewed effort to dismantle SD 10 violated the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution,” Seliger said in his statement.

The filing comes after the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature approved maps last year further entrenching that party's political power while minimizing the influence of voters of color, who are more likely to vote for Democrats.

Latinx people accounted for half of Texas' population growth over the past decade, resulting in two new congressional seats for the state. Despite the significant growth in that population, lawmakers didn't increase the number of Latinx-majority districts.

Seliger himself was a victim of the newly redrawn maps.

In a report calling the moderate Republican "the first victim of redistricting in Texas," the Texas Observer noted that his district picked up new counties likely to favor a further-right candidate such as those backed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and conservative advocacy groups in earlier attempts to oust him in a primary. After the maps passed, Seliger said he wouldn't seek reelection.

Adding further punch to his court statement, Seliger chaired the Senate’s redistricting committee when the state’s maps were redrawn in 2011. A federal court later ruled that the legislature had discriminated against voters of color during that process and forced lawmakers to go back to the drawing board. 

The federal government and civil rights groups have sued Texas over its most recent maps, arguing the legislature discriminated against voters of color during their creation. The court challenge to Texas Senate District 10 is being heard ahead of suits over the House and congressional maps, according to the Texas Tribune. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio to give away more than 2,000 fruit and nut trees at events scheduled through March Read More

  2. Here’s how Texans can get free at-home COVID-19 tests and N95 masks from the federal government Read More

  3. Bad Takes: COVID-19 disinformation spreader Joe Rogan is a perfect fit for Texas. Sadly. Read More

  4. South Texas U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says FBI investigation will show ‘no wrongdoing on my part’ Read More

  5. San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis released from hospital after battle with COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation