Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 21, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Reward for info leading to missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil increased again, this time hitting $250,000 

By
click to enlarge The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced on Facebook that it's increasingi its reward for information leading to missing child Lina Khil by another $80,000. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
  • The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced on Facebook that it's increasingi its reward for information leading to missing child Lina Khil by another $80,000.
The Islamic Center of San Antonio has once again raised its reward for anyone with information leading to the “safe return” of missing 4 year old Lina Khil — this time to $200,000, according to a Facebook post.

It's the second time in less than a week that the Islamic Center has upped its reward. The new increase comes days after the group offered $120,000, a $20,000 hike from the first reward it announced.



San Antonio Crime Stoppers is also offering an additional $50,000 for information leading to Khil, the daughter of Afghan refugees, meaning the total reward now sits at $250,000.

The Islamic Center's announcement was made hours after 50 people gathered at the Villas Del Cabo Apartment Complex on Sunday to honor Khil’s fourth birthday.

Khil went missing from a playground near the complex around 5 p.m. Dec. 20. Despite a two-month search that included local and federal law enforcement, along with advocacy group Eagles Flight, there's been so sign of the missing child.

According CBS News, the San Antonio Police Department said there’s been no update in the case. Still, it remains active, and those with information are encouraged to contact SAPD’s missing persons unit at (210) 207-7660.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Metro Health to close Alamodome COVID-19 testing site as cases in San Antonio plummet Read More

  2. Mexican ambassador to Ted Cruz: At least politicians in our country accept the outcome of elections Read More

  3. Austin will pay $8 million settlement to San Antonio man critically injured by police at 2020 protest Read More

  4. Advocates struggle to overcome new voting barriers in Texas Read More

  5. Pest control agency shares skin-crawling photos of 1 million dead mosquitos Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation