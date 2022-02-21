Reward for info leading to missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil increased again, this time hitting $250,000 

click to enlarge
The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced on Facebook that it's increasingi its reward for information leading to missing child Lina Khil by another $80,000.
The Islamic Center of San Antonio has once again raised its reward for anyone with information leading to the “safe return” of missing 4 year old Lina Khil — this time to $200,000, according to a Facebook post.
It's the second time in less than a week
that the Islamic Center has upped its reward. The new increase comes days after the group offered $120,000, a $20,000 hike from the first reward it announced.
San Antonio Crime Stoppers is also offering an additional $50,000 for information leading to Khil, the daughter of Afghan refugees, meaning the total reward now sits at $250,000.
The Islamic Center's announcement was made hours after 50 people gathered at the Villas Del Cabo Apartment Complex on Sunday to honor Khil’s fourth birthday
.
Khil went missing from a playground near the complex around 5 p.m. Dec. 20. Despite a two-month search that included local and federal law enforcement, along with advocacy group Eagles Flight, there's been so sign of the missing child.
According CBS News
, the San Antonio Police Department said there’s been no update in the case. Still, it remains active, and those with information are encouraged to contact SAPD’s missing persons unit at (210) 207-7660.
