February 18, 2022

Reward for information leading to missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil increased to $170,000 

By
click to enlarge The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced on Facebook that group would increase their reward by $20,000. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
  • The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced on Facebook that group would increase their reward by $20,000.
The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced on Facebook that it's boosting its reward for information leading to missing three-year-old Lina Khil — a move that brings the grand total to $170,000.

The Islamic Center said it's now prepared to pay a reward of $120,000, a $20,000 increase from its initial offer. That's bolstered by an additional $50,000 offered by San Antonio Crime Stoppers for information leading to the child. 



Khil, the daughter of Afghan refugees, went missing from a playground near the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex off Fredericksburg Road on the evening of Dec. 20. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and black shoes.

The Islamic Center’s decision to increase its initial reward came days after volunteers from Eagles Flight — an advocacy group assisting in the hunt — concluded its search of a 27-mile long greenbelt near the Fox Park Trailhead. Clues about the girl's whereabouts remain elusive despite efforts of volunteers, the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI.

Although Eagles Flight announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that the group will be “taking a break” from its nearly two-month-long search, those with information are still encouraged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

