January 04, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Rink Reels film series concludes with figure skating comedy Blades of Glory at Travis Park 

By
click to enlarge Blades of Glory stars Will Ferrell and Jon Heder. - PARAMONT HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Paramont Home Entertainment
  • Blades of Glory stars Will Ferrell and Jon Heder.
As part of the Rink Reels series celebrating ice skating movies, the Rotary Ice Rink, Center City Development & Operations Department and Slab Cinema are presenting a screening of the 2007 Will Ferrell figure skating comedy Blades Of Glory.

The film stars Ferrell and Jon Heder — hot from Napoleon Dynamite — as mismatched competitors who compete as the first all-male figure skating pair. Of course, hijinks ensue.



The movie, which naturally features an appearance from Nancy Kerrigan, was a hit at the time, with critics comparing it favorably to previous Farrell hits including Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy and Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby.

Anyone feeling inspired by the film can stop by the adjacent Rotary Ice Rink, which will remain open until January 17. Don’t forget blankets and chairs for the movie.

Free, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 207-3677, centrosanantonio.org.

