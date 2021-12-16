Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 16, 2021

Rink Reels film series to feature Disney classic The Mighty Ducks at San Antonio's Travis Park 

click to enlarge The Mighty Ducks spawned a franchise that includes two feature film sequels, an animated TV series and a new, live-action TV series. - WALT DISNEY STUDIOS
  • Walt Disney Studios
  • The Mighty Ducks spawned a franchise that includes two feature film sequels, an animated TV series and a new, live-action TV series.
Practice your “Flying V” during a free screening of the 1992 underdog hockey movie presented by the Rotary Ice Rink, Center City Development & Operations Department and Slab Cinema.

The Mighty Ducks stars Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, a Minneapolis lawyer sentenced to community service after being arrested for drunk driving. His punishment is to teach a little league hockey team filled with uncoordinated, misfit kids how to play the sport.



In the past 30 or so years, The Mighty Ducks franchise has spawned two feature film sequels, a short-lived animated TV series and a 2021 live-action TV series on Disney+, which welcomed Estevez back to play his original role.

The new series was renewed this year for a second season. However, Estevez won’t be returning for Season 2. Disney didn’t invite him back because reports indicate he’s not willing to comply with COVID-19 vaccination requirements. You know, the ones that help other people not to get sick. Nevertheless, the show will go on without him.

Speaking of celebrities making headlines for the wrong reasons, the original The Mighty Ducks movie features 10-year-old actor Jussie Smollett in his movie debut. Smollett was recently convicted of five felony charges of disorderly conduct on allegations that he staged a hoax hate crime and reported it to authorities.

Free, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 207-3677, centrosanantonio.org.

