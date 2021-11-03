Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 03, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Rising star Gina Brillon posts up at LOL Comedy Club for three nights of shows 

By
COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Puerto Rican standup comedian Gina Brillon is on a high this year with the accolades she’s receiving from her latest comedy special Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava.

She won a 2021 Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for the special, now streaming on Amazon Prime. She was also nominated for an Imagen Award, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry.



During the special, the Bronx native talks about everything from growing up broke to watching both Spanish- and English-language TV as a kid.

“A lot of the programs were similar, it’s just that Latinos, we gotta be extra,” Brillon says. “We looked at regular soap operas and were like, ‘You call that drama? That’s cute.’”

Brillon was also a finalist this year on the 16th season of the popular reality TV series America’s Got Talent. She didn’t win the competition, but the exposure she got was immeasurable.

It’ll probably help her sell more “One Catastrophe at a Time” merchandise on her website, which is basically the opposite of how her career is going right now.

$40-$160, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Waging War: Symphony Society slashes health benefits as latest volley in ongoing musicians’ strike Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs look to overcome growing pains with two home matchups against the Mavs Read More

  3. Alton Brown goes 'Beyond the Eats' in live show at the Tobin Center Wednesday Read More

  4. San Antonio's WeFlamenco Fest returns with over a week of events celebrating the dance form Read More

  5. Comedian Hasan Minhaj stops at Tobin Center Thursday as part of The King's Jester national tour Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation