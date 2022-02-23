Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 23, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Ron White to perform back-to-back comedy shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Saturday 

By
click to enlarge Ron White will perform two shows on Saturday at the Majestic. - COURTESY OF MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Majestic Theatre
  • Ron White will perform two shows on Saturday at the Majestic.
Straight to the point on this one: Ron White is an alum of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which also included Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, and he’s known by the nickname “Tater Salad.”

If you’re not already familiar with White’s work, but both of those should clue you in to where he’s coming from.



Born in Frisco, Texas, White is known for his downhome observational comedy and often appears onstage with a cigar and a glass of scotch.

He’s appeared on the TV show Reno 911! and in the movie Horrible Bosses. His most recent comedy special is If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up.

He’s also written a best-selling book, I Had the Right to Remain Silent But I Didn’t Have the Ability, a title that probably applies to most of us.

$47.75, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, February 26, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Crow artist Wendy Red Star reframes Native culture with ‘A Scratch on the Earth’ Read More

  2. San Antonio's free Mardi Gras Festival and River Parade takes over the River Walk this weekend Read More

  3. RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Kandy Muse will strut her stuff at Bonham Exchange Thursday Read More

  4. Comedian Katt Williams to perform at San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum in March Read More

  5. Comedian Tig Notaro brings Hello Again stand-up tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Sunday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation