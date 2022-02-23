Ron White to perform back-to-back comedy shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Saturday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Majestic Theatre

Ron White will perform two shows on Saturday at the Majestic.

Straight to the point on this one: Ron White is an alum of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which also included Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, and he’s known by the nickname “Tater Salad.”If you’re not already familiar with White’s work, but both of those should clue you in to where he’s coming from.Born in Frisco, Texas, White is known for his downhome observational comedy and often appears onstage with a cigar and a glass of scotch.He’s appeared on the TV showand in the movie. His most recent comedy special isHe’s also written a best-selling book,, a title that probably applies to most of us.