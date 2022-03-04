Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 04, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Rosella Coffee, Cool Crest Miniature Golf: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

By
click to enlarge Rosella Coffee, at 203 East Jones, has closed, according to people familiar with the operation. - INSTAGRAM / ROSELLA_SATX
  • Instagram / rosella_satx
  • Rosella Coffee, at 203 East Jones, has closed, according to people familiar with the operation.
The Current's most-read food news this week ran the gamut. The headlines covered closures, openings and holiday happenings, and they were spread out all across the Alamo City.

Beyond that, a slew of spots celebrated Mardi Gras with banging parties and special menus, while historic Cool Crest Mini Golf and its beer garden announced plans to reopen for the spring and summer seasons.



Read on for more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's second P. Terry's Burger Stand now open in Stone Oak Read More

  2. San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf to hold spring reopening this weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio's flagship Rosella Coffee, the chain's last freestanding store, has closed Read More

  4. L.A.-based Dave's Hot Chicken will grow Texas footprint with 8 San Antonio-area stores Read More

  5. French pastry-maker Bakerly will open 300-employee facility in Southeast San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation