RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Kandy Muse will strut her stuff at Bonham Exchange Thursday 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Rey Lopez Entertainment

Kandy Muse placecd second in the 13th season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Rey Lopez Entertainment is presenting a special appearance byalum Kandy Muse for two San Antonio shows at the Bonham Exchange. The hostess for the evening is San Antonio’s Tencha La Jefa.In 2021, Muse, who in an interview with VH1 called herself “the Dominican doll from New York City,” competed on the 13th season of, where she came in second place. “In addition to creating some drama backstage, Kandy brought memorable looks to the runway week after week,” NewNowNext reported of her appearances.When not performing or on tour, Muse has been featured in music videos for Eureka O’Hara’s “Body Positivity,” Velo’s “Big Dick Daddy,” Alaska Thunderfuck’s “Sitting Alone in the VIP,” and in the 2018 short film “Femme.”