SA Spurs Coach Popovich Rips Trump a New One and Twitter Is Here For It 

June 02, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
Though it's far from the first time the San Antonio Spurs' beloved Coach Gregg Popovich has gone off on Trump
, Pop really went for the jugular in an interview
that appeared Monday in The Nation
. Popovich called the Cheeto in Chief a "coward" and a "deranged idiot" in a lengthy diatribe castigating the President's shameful reaction
to nationwide protests
against racism and police brutality.
Predictably, Twitter was here for it. Here's what people are saying.