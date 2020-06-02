Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

June 02, 2020

SA Spurs Coach Popovich Rips Trump a New One and Twitter Is Here For It 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Though it's far from the first time the San Antonio Spurs' beloved Coach Gregg Popovich has gone off on Trump, Pop really went for the jugular in an interview that appeared Monday in The Nation. Popovich called the Cheeto in Chief a "coward" and a "deranged idiot" in a lengthy diatribe castigating the President's shameful reaction to nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Predictably, Twitter was here for it. Here's what people are saying.
