Saint City Supper Club partners with San Antonio event venue The Espee for year-long dinner series 

click image
-
Instagram / cuishe_cocina
-
Saint City Culinary Foundation's first Espee dinner will highlight cuisine from chef Juan Carlos Bazan of Cuishe Cocina Mexicana.
Local nonprofit Saint City Culinary Foundation has revived its monthly Supper Club dinner series via a new partnership with The Espee, the east-of-downtown event venue formerly known as Sunset Station.
The first dinner in the series — a Thursday, Nov. 18 collaboration between the foundation, The Espee and the St. Paul Square Historic District — will highlight cuisine from chef Juan Carlos Bazan of the Gusto Group. Bazan's outfit, which operates local eateries Cuishe Cocina Mexicana and Toro Kitchen + Bar, will provide the eats, while Ilegal Mezcal will supply alcoholic provisions.
The Nov. 18 event kicks off the revival of the Saint City Supper Club series, which raises money for HEARD, a nonprofit focused on providing mental health and teleheath services to foodservice workers. Due to the pandemic, the foundation’s recent fundraising events have been few and far between.
Saint City's most recent fundraiser was its April Crawfish Boil battle
, which pitted restauranteur Chad Carey, chef James Canter and longtime epicure and Saint City Culinary Foundation COO Hugh Daschbach
against each other for the coveted title of Crawfish King.
The rejuvenated Saint City Supper Club will hold 12 monthly dinners at The Espee. The multi-building entertainment site operated as Sunset Station until a recent rebrand
, which include renovations on the indoor spaces and the pending opening of swanky, Gatsby-esque nightspot 1902 at The Espee
.
Tickets to the Nov. 18 dinner are on sale now
. The $75 per person price tag includes all food and drink for the duration of the event.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.