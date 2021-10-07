Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 07, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Free tacos, Jarritos and admission available at San Antonio Botanical Garden's Frida exhibit Oct. 9 

click to enlarge San Antonio residents can explore the vibrant Frida Kahlo exhibit at the San Antonio Botanical Garden for free this Saturday. - PHOTO COURTESY JARRITOS
  • Photo Courtesy Jarritos
  • San Antonio residents can explore the vibrant Frida Kahlo exhibit at the San Antonio Botanical Garden for free this Saturday.
Locals who haven’t yet checked out the vibrant Frida Kahlo exhibition at the San Antonio Botanical Garden can explore it for free this weekend — with free food and drink to boot.

Jarritos Mexican soda is partnering with the San Antonio Botanical Garden to offer free admission, tacos and Jarritos in celebration of Frida Kahlo Oasis Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 9.



The Garden will offer free admission to SA residents from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and free tacos and Jarritos from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Frida Kahlo Oasis features a 2,100 square-foot-garden inspired by the outdoor space at Casa Azul, the home Kahlo shared with her husband Diego Rivera in Mexico City.

The local garden is filled with lush vegetation native to Mexico, as well as landmarks of Kahlo's Caza Azul space, including a pyramid that was used to display Rivera's collection of Colombian artifacts, a frog-themed fountain and Kahlo's desk and easel.

