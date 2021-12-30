Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 30, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio airport experiences delays and cancelations amid COVID-related staff shortages 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio International Airport experienced dozens of flight delays on Wednesday. - CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
  • San Antonio International Airport experienced dozens of flight delays on Wednesday.

Christmas may be over, but the flight delays aren't.



Staff shortages from the omicron variant surge, coupled with record snowfall in the Pacific Northwest, forced airlines to cancel more than 900 flights yesterday, wreaking havoc on the itineraries of travelers at San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio International fell victim to 73 flight delays and four cancellations Wednesday, while Austin Bergstrom Airport tallied 29 delays and 19 cancellations,

according to fight-tracking website Flightview. The situation in San Antonio appears to be improving, though, with only eight delays and four cancellations reported as of Thursday morning.

That improvement comes too late for some passengers complaining about delays on social media, however. Citing unhelpful airline staff after a flight cancellation, one traveler tweeted that they opted to drive 26 hours from Texas back home to Vermont instead of waiting for another flight.


Southwest and JetBlue are currently experiencing the greatest number of flight disruptions at the San Antonio airport, according to Flightview. Those heading out of town this week should check the status of their flight before heading to the airport, according to travel experts.


The chaos from COVD-related staffing shortages played a role in prompting the Centers for Disease Control to revise its quarantine guidelines, shortening the recommended period from 10 to five days for asymptomatic people.

“I mean, obviously, if you have symptoms, you should [be out],” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor, said during a CNN interview this week. “But if you are asymptomatic and you are infected, we want to get people back to jobs — particularly those with essential jobs to keep our society running smoothly.”


Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Assclown Alert: Gov. Greg Abbott is assclown of the year —  was there ever a doubt? Read More

  2. Fans in San Antonio for Alamo Bowl hopeful it will avoid COVID cancelation fate of other bowls Read More

  3. San Antonio-founded Blue Duck Scooters has shut down, according to investor letter Read More

  4. Centers in San Antonio, other Texas cities are out of the only antibody effective against omicron Read More

  5. Reward increased to $150,000 for information on missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation