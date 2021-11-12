San Antonio American Idol drag performer Ada Vox will compete on new Queen of the Universe series 

click to enlarge
Ada Vox was the first drag contestant on long-running singing competition "American Idol."
After slaying her way into the top eight of American Idol
a few years back, many predicted big things for San Antonio native Ada Vox, the long-running singing competition's first drag queen contestant.
And they were right.
Vox has joined a cast of 14 international drag performers competing for a $250,000 prize on the new Paramount+ singing contest series Queen of the Universe, Entertainment Weekly reports.
The inaugural season debuts Thursday, Dec. 2.
Vox isn't the only Queen
diva with previous reality TV experience, however. The cast also includes former contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race
shows (All Stars 5
finalist Jujubee and The Switch
's Leona Winter) and The X-Factor
(Gingzilla), EW reports.
Oh, and did we mention RuPaul is executive producer of the new series? Explains a lot.
What sets Queen
apart from other TV drag contests is that it's primarily a singing competition, according to EW
. Cast members will belt out new musical numbers weekly in front of a live audience, and their fates will be determined by judges including frequent Drag Race
panelist Michelle Visage and All Stars 3
champ Trixie Mattel as well as music-industry vets Vanessa Williams and Leona Lewis.
Out and funny AF British talk show host Graham Norton will emcee.
"It's a global aspect that we've never seen before, and it's a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they're all singing their own tunes," Williams told EW
. "We'll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also their star quality."
Those details all sound like a perfect fit for Vox, a San Antonio native who relocated to Dallas following her big TV break. Stay tuned.
