Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 12, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio American Idol drag performer Ada Vox will compete on new Queen of the Universe series 

By
click to enlarge Ada Vox was the first drag contestant on long-running singing competition "American Idol." - COURTESY OF DISNEY/ABC PRESS
  • Courtesy of Disney/ABC Press
  • Ada Vox was the first drag contestant on long-running singing competition "American Idol."
After slaying her way into the top eight of American Idol a few years back, many predicted big things for San Antonio native Ada Vox, the long-running singing competition's first drag queen contestant.

And they were right.



Vox has joined a cast of 14 international drag performers competing for a $250,000 prize on the new Paramount+ singing contest series Queen of the Universe, Entertainment Weekly reports. The inaugural season debuts Thursday, Dec. 2.

Vox isn't the only Queen diva with previous reality TV experience, however. The cast also includes former contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race shows (All Stars 5 finalist Jujubee and The Switch's Leona Winter) and The X-Factor (Gingzilla), EW reports.

Oh, and did we mention RuPaul is executive producer of the new series? Explains a lot.

What sets Queen apart from other TV drag contests is that it's primarily a singing competition, according to EW. Cast members will belt out new musical numbers weekly in front of a live audience, and their fates will be determined by judges including frequent Drag Race panelist Michelle Visage and All Stars 3 champ Trixie Mattel as well as music-industry vets Vanessa Williams and Leona Lewis.

Out and funny AF British talk show host Graham Norton will emcee.

"It's a global aspect that we've never seen before, and it's a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they're all singing their own tunes," Williams told EW. "We'll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also their star quality."

Those details all sound like a perfect fit for Vox, a San Antonio native who relocated to Dallas following her big TV break. Stay tuned.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. More San Antonio Symphony concerts postponed, canceled as musicians' strike continues Read More

  2. ‘I Just Like to Make Work’: A peek inside the weird world of enigmatic San Antonio artist James Smolleck Read More

  3. Transgender stand-up comedian Joan Riviera Simoncelli explains what Dave Chappelle got wrong Read More

  4. Waging War: Symphony Society slashes health benefits as latest volley in ongoing musicians’ strike Read More

  5. Annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival to celebrate Native American traditions on Saturday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation