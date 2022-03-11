San Antonio-area brewery raises nearly $4,000 with specialty beer to fight childhood hunger 

click to enlarge
-
Nina Rangel
-
Gather Brewing Co.'s Hoppy CommuniTEA beer gets a citrusy zing from Special Leaf's olive-leaf tea.
Universal City’s Gather Brewing Co. has raised nearly $4,000 to support local kids through proceeds of its Hoppy CommuniTEA beer.
The fundraising beer, launched in December, is a collaborative blend of Gather’s American Pale Ale and Special Leaf’s citrusy When Life Gives You Lemons olive-leaf tea.
Thanks to charitable beer lovers, Gather raised $3,875 for Universal City Methodist Church’s The Backpack Program, which gives backpacks full of non-perishable food to area children so they don't go hungry on days they're unable to access school lunches.
Both companies have committed to donating 50% of the profits from the collaborative ale to a variety of nonprofits. The Backpack Program is the first recipient of Hoppy CommuniTEA funds.
Gather Brewing Co. opened late last year
, bringing handcrafted brews and chef-prepared eats to the area outside Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. It's located at 210 E. Aviation Blvd. in Universal City.
Special Leaf olive leaf tea, helmed by local chef Chris Cook, purports to be the only ready-to-drink olive leaf tea on the market. Since the brand's 2019 inception, Cook has released four flavors
: Keep It Simple, Pomberry, When Life Gives You Lemons and sugar-free Heavenly Hibiscus.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.