January 28, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio-area comfort food spot 1838 Grill announces second location in New Braunfels 

By
click image Seguin's 1838 Grill serves burgers, sandwiches, catfish and fried shrimp. - INSTAGRAM / 1838GRILLNB
  • Instagram / 1838grillnb
  • Seguin's 1838 Grill serves burgers, sandwiches, catfish and fried shrimp.
Seguin comfort food staple 1838 Grill plans to expand its footprint into nearby New Braunfels.

Since its 2017 debut, the restaurant has built a cult following for its cafe standards including burgers, sandwiches, catfish and fried shrimp, the Express-News reports.



“People love the food,” co-owner Nicole Baptiste told the daily. “There’s lines. I mean, this place is packed all the time,” she said of the Seguin location.

According to the daily, Baptiste co-owns the upcoming New Braunfels location with her boyfriend and business partner Javier Marquez. Marquez owns the flagship Seguin location with baker Veronica Salazar, who pumps out the cakes that have contributed to the restaurant’s appeal.

The new 1838 Grill will open at 111 S. Union Ave., Suite 123, in the space that formerly housed Mexican restaurant El Luchador. The grill will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its opening date and hours of operation are still pending.

