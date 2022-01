San Antonio-area drive-thru coffee chain On The Grind to expand to Boerne this summer 

click image Facebook / On The Grind Coffee

On The Grind is set to expand to nearby Boerne.

Boerne coffee lovers will soon have another locally owned option when it comes to fueling their caffeine cravings.New Braunfels' On The Grind drive-thru java chain has sets its sights on a new location in Alamo City bedroom community, the San Antonio Business Journal reports . Work on the $125,000 store will begin next month and wrap up in May, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.Owner Mark Parmalee opened On the Grind's first location in New Braunfels and has since expanded his 11-store concept to Seguin, Cibolo, Schertz, Bulverde and Universal City, thereports.On the Grind offers espresso and coffee drinks as well as flavored energy drinks, teas, milkshakes, smoothies, lemonades, Italian sodas and whole coffee beans. Its Boerne store will be located at 1357 S. Main St.