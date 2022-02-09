Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 09, 2022 Food & Drink

San Antonio-area Garrison Brothers Distillery brings back Whiskey Pecan and Praline ice cream 

click to enlarge Garrison Bros. Distillery and McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream are bringing back their limited-edition pecan and praline flavor. - COURTESY MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAMS
  • Courtesy McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
  • Garrison Bros. Distillery and McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream are bringing back their limited-edition pecan and praline flavor.
Bolstered by the success of a past collaboration, Garrison Bros. Distillery is once again teaming with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams to offer a boozy pecan-and-praline frozen treat.

The distillery — located in Hye, an hour north of San Antonio — last year partnered with the California creamery on a limited-edition ice cream marrying Garrison Brothers Small Batch bourbon, Central Coast cream and salt-roasted, caramel-coated pecans. The product sold out almost immediately.



Now, it's coming back — once again, as a limited-edition flavor.

Texans looking to get their hands on the specialty item can do so via McConnell’s online store. The ice cream will go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at $12 a pint.

