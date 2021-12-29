San Antonio-area startup Boozy Ball Cookies selling alcoholic sweets that 'bite back' 

click image
New Braunfels-based Boozy Ball Cookies specializes in ball-shaped cookies spiked with alcohol.
If your twin love languages are desserts and booze, San Antonio-area startup Boozy Ball Cookies
is all about delivering both in the same bite.
The online confectioner specializes in ball-shaped cookies spiked with alcohol, the San Antonio Express-News reports
. While the buzz-inducing capability of booze-spiked baked goods is typically burned off while they cook, Boozy Ball Cookies are doused with alcohol after
they come out of the oven.
Makes sense then that the New Braunfels-based company describes its treats as “The cookies that bite back.”
The chewy, booze-soaked cookies are available in a range of flavors, including Salted Caramel Whiskey, Toasted Coconut Rum and Chocolate Peanut Bourbon. Seasonal flavors such as Eggnog Rum and Snickerdoodle Cinnamon Whiskey are also available.
Air Force veterans and co-owners Kerry and David Christensen are New Braunfels residents, but the boozy confections are produced at Alamo Kitchens
, a commercial kitchen in San Antonio, the Express-News
reports. Orders placed throughout the week are prepared Sunday and ship out Monday.
While the $22.95-per-dozen price tag may cause some sticker shock, consider this: $23 isn't so bad for dessert and drinks delivered to your door.
