March 03, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio-area winery Kuhlman Cellars debuts spring-worthy wine flights, estate vineyard views 

Kuhlman Cellars operates an onsite Winegarden.
  Kuhlman Cellars operates an onsite Winegarden.
Fredericksburg winery Kuhlman Cellars has debuted two new tasting flights available at its idyllic onsite Winegarden tasting room.

The guided flights allow visitors to try five different Kuhlman Cellars wines at a leisurely pace in the tasting room, which offers views of the estate vineyard, located an hour north of San Antonio.



Kuhlman first offered a Current Release Flight, which includes five of the winery’s new releases. Guests can customize the $25 flight by choosing two of the five wines to suit their tastes.

  Kuhlman Cellars' two new tasting flights.
New to the lineup this season are the Library Flight and Reserve Flight, which run for $35 and $30 per person, respectively.

The Library Flight showcases cellar-aged, often rare, wines that are often hard to get a hold of. The Reserve Flight features five of what Kuhlman Cellars considers its best wines. Not all of these wines are available by the glass or available through other tastings, so this flight may be an opportunity to experience some of the venue’s more exclusive pours.

Reservations are encouraged, and can be made at the winery’s website. Kuhlman Cellars is located at 18421 E. U.S. 290 in Stonewall, southwest of Austin.

