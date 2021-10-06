Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 06, 2021 Food & Drink

San Antonio-area woman wins top prize in 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-Off 

By
click image Boerne resident Dianne Lewis swept the Homestyle category of the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off. - PHOTO COURTESY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CHILI COOK-OFF
  • Photo Courtesy World Championship Chili Cook-off
  • Boerne resident Dianne Lewis swept the Homestyle category of the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off.
The crowd was big, the chili was hot and the competition was fierce last weekend as Boerne resident Dianne Lewis won her category in the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-Off in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Lewis bested more than 100 submissions in the Homestyle category with her Fairy Dust Chili recipe, developed in honor of her late father, Dan Edmonson. The recipe, which landed Lewis a $10,000 prize, featured H-E-B ground chuck that she trucked to South Carolina from Texas.



In addition to Lewis' Homestyle category, the World Championship Chili Cook-Off includes four other divisions for pros: Traditional Red, Verde, Veggie and Salsa. The competition also holds a firehouse challenge benefitting first responders, a youth category for cooks under 18 and a community challenge to raise money for charities and nonprofits. 

Lewis is expected to defend her title at next year’s WCCC, which will once again be staged in Myrtle Beach.

