San Antonio bar and restaurant Hello Paradise closing after little more than a year in business 

Patrons dine and drink at Hello Paradise, located in the bustling Pearl area.

Pearl-area drinking establishment Hello Paradise is shutting its doors after a little more than a year in business. However, the Thai- and tiki-inspired spot plans to stay open for one last weekend bash. Wednesday post on Hello Paradise's Instagram page revealed that it will be permanently shuttered after a final day of service, Sunday, Feb. 13.Noted San Antonio bar owner Jeret Peña and his Boulevardier Group launched Hello Paradise in December 2020 with a menu focused on Thai fried chicken, Tom yum noodles and curry. Frozen drinks are a bar specialty."We are excited to collaborate with a new group coming into the space," Peña told the. "We are not yet ready to disclose who [we'll be working with], but we are looking forward to them joining our block."The Boulevardier Group also operates new-ish drinkery Three Star Bar , across the street from Hello Paradise, and has plans for a revival of its casual Still Golden Social House in Jefferson Bank’s new headquarters at 1900 Broadway sometime next year.To close on a high note, Hello Paradise will host DJ Rise and DJ JJ Lopez as they play hits Saturday. DJ Sprout will spin on Sunday.Current