February 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio bar and restaurant Hello Paradise closing after little more than a year in business 

By
Pearl-area drinking establishment Hello Paradise is shutting its doors after a little more than a year in business. However, the Thai- and tiki-inspired spot plans to stay open for one last weekend bash.

A Wednesday post on Hello Paradise's Instagram page revealed that it will be permanently shuttered after a final day of service, Sunday, Feb. 13.



Noted San Antonio bar owner Jeret Peña and his Boulevardier Group launched Hello Paradise in December 2020 with a menu focused on Thai fried chicken, Tom yum noodles and curry. Frozen drinks are a bar specialty.

"We are excited to collaborate with a new group coming into the space," Peña told the Current. "We are not yet ready to disclose who [we'll be working with], but we are looking forward to them joining our block."

The Boulevardier Group also operates new-ish drinkery Three Star Bar, across the street from Hello Paradise, and has plans for a revival of its casual Still Golden Social House in Jefferson Bank’s new headquarters at 1900 Broadway sometime next year.

To close on a high note, Hello Paradise will host DJ Rise and DJ JJ Lopez as they play hits Saturday. DJ Sprout will spin on Sunday.

Current staff writer Nina Rangel also contributed to this story.

