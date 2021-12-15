San Antonio bar and restaurant Lucy Cooper's Ice House opens New Braunfels location 

click image Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse

Lucy Cooper’s Ice House has opened its second outpost, this one in New Braunfels, just north of SA.

San Antonio 21-and-over bar and restaurant Lucy Cooper’s Ice House has opened its second outpost, this one in New Braunfels.The New Braunfels Nightlife Facebook page shared the news in a Wednesday post, listing operating hours for the second Lucy Cooper's starting Wednesday, Dec. 15. Owner and executive chef Braunda Smith confirmed the news with thevia text.The New Braunfels location will replicate the feel of the original Alamo City spot, including live music and events such as its popular Naughty Bingo nights. The new eatery is located at 1515 Kuehler Ave. in the space that formerly housed the Hoffbrau restaurant and bar on the banks of the Guadalupe River.The Lucy Cooper's satellite location will be open Wednesday through Friday 2 p.m.-midnight, Saturday 11 a.m.-1 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight.