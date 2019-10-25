San Antonio Bars That Always Have Generous Drink Specials 

Hi-Tones
621 E Dewey Pl, (210) 785-8777, hitonessa.com
Known as the home of the original chamoy shot and for pouring out some of the most puro drinks on the strip, Hi-Tones has $3.50 “you call its” on Mondays, “Neci@ Hour” drink specials on Wednesdays and what they proudly say are “chingos of drink specials” all night on Fridays.
Photo via Instagram / hitones_sa
I-10 Icehouse
9518 Console Dr, (210) 614-5200, i10icehouse.com
I-10 Icehouse has happy hour drinks every night starting at 8 p.m., so you can come in any night of the week for their beer and shot specials to go along with one of the many bar games. Just maybe don’t go ham on both the Jager AND darts.
Photo via Instagram / i_10icehouse
The Hangar
8203 Broadway St, (210) 824-2700, thehangarsa.com
The Hangar has several drink specials available during happy hour Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with $3 Fireball and $4 Yellow Rose Whiskey daily. Weekend happy hours, which feature a larger selection of beer and cocktail specials, end a bit earlier at 3 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / papaxdrew
The Friendly Spot
943 S Alamo Street, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Hit up this Southtown mainstay for their “Friendly Hour,” which as of this year includes an assortment of cocktails and spirits in addition to their massive 250-variety beer menu. Slab Cinema tends to post up with one of their inflatable screens occasionally for games, in case you needed any more of a reason to stop by.
Photo via Instagram / skylinedronetx
Faust Tavern
517 E Woodlawn Avenue, (210) 257-0628, facebook.com/TheFaustTavern
Faust offers $6 beer and shot combos along with daily beer specials in their dark and cozy piece of the St. Mary’s Strip. You can take advantage of their happy hour from 4-9 p.m. Sunday through Friday and catch yourself a side of some good old Texas death metal.
Photo via Instagram / iheartashleynicole
Whiskey Smith
6310 Callaghan Road, (210) 342-7321, whiskeysmithssanantonio.com
Patrons affectionately refer to this dive bar as Whiskeys, where they can get a pitcher of Texas Tea for $6.50 and a variety of cocktails on special for less than $3 any night of the week. Sundays feature an all-day happy hour, with NFL drink specials such as $2 wells during games and free food during the season.
Photo via Instagram / ruth_belinda
Who’s Who Cocktails
1711 Babcock Road, (210) 973-5055, facebook.com/whoswhococktails
Folks in the Medical Center can find comfort in the dependable strip-mall dive that is Who’s Who. The relaxed spot has generous drink specials that’ll give you courage for nightly karaoke.
Photo via Instagram / realcameralero
Blue Box Bar
312 Pearl Pkwy, (210) 227-2583, blueboxbar.com
Settle in for a thoughtfully crafted cocktail during Blue Box’s happy hour, which lasts from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and all day Sunday and Monday. For their drink specials, you can take your pick of $3 domestics, $6 draft beers, $3.50 house shots or $6 cocktails.
Photo via Instagram / blueboxbar
Sanchos
628 Jackson St, (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com
Sanchos boasts “the best happy hour,” offering 3.50 frozen margaritas, Carta Blanca bottles and well liquors plus $1 off all botanas with the exclusion of their killer empanadas. Trust us, you’re in good hands here.
Photo via Instagram / msangiegarza
Wurzbach Ice House
10141 Wurzbach Road, (210) 877-2100, wurzbachicehouse.com
This popular after-work spot offers amazingly cheap well drinks for $2.50 all day every day, and they have beer and liquor specials Sunday through Tuesday. On “Monday Funday” you can crack open a $1.50 Lone Star; on Tuesday’s “MexiCAN” Beer Night, you can order up a $2 Modelo; and on Sunday, you can enjoy an all-day happy hour and $2 Shiners.
Photo via Instagram / normahmx
Fiasco Cocktails & Sports Bar
2250 Thousand Oaks #108, (210) 490-2651, fiascococktails.com
Quietly nestled in a strip-mall, this Thousand Oaks spot offers all day, every day beer and cocktail specials for under $4. While you’re there enjoying an ice cold Shiner, check out their shuffleboard league or Texas Hold ‘Em tournaments.
Photo via Instagram / aznmike.k
Bar America
723 S Alamo St, (210) 223-1285, baramericasatx.com
Bar America has had a long tenure in San Antonio, from its inception in 1942 as a café to the full service bar and grill it is today. Their offerings have changed over the years, culminating in a wide variety of happy hour “bites” and drinks available Tuesday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the landmark after work for some brisket tacos or a house old fashioned.
Photo via Instagram / bar_america42
The Mix
2423 N St Mary's St, (210) 735-1313, themixsa.com
Their drink specials change up every so often, so it’s best to drop in and see what the bartenders have on offer for the night. They’ve got happy hour daily from 4-8 p.m., along with $5 beer and shot combos available every day. Service industry pros can currently enjoy $3 Texas vodka, whiskey and selected calls and $2 wells on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Wednesdays and Thursdays feature $2 Lone Stars.
Photo via Instagram / mix.it.up85
Knockout
1420 N Main Ave, (210) 227-7678, knockoutsa.com
With an adjoining pizza place right next door, you can pull up a stool in front of one of their many flat screens on game night and enjoy 75-cent Lone Stars with a fresh slice until 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights feature incredibly cheap 75-cent well drinks, on top of their daily happy hour that goes on from 4-11 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / rogersaurus_mex
Slackers Sports Bar
Multiple locations, slackersbars.com
For those in the mood to hit up an arcade AND down a few beers, Slackers is the place to go. With three locations around the city, you can find yourself a spot playing Centipede during their happy hour Mondays through Fridays from 2-9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-9 p.m. They also have service industry pricing on Thursday nights among other nightly specials.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Brass Monkey
2702 N St Mary's St, (210) 480-4722, facebook.com/BrassMonkeyTX
Aside from never having a cover, the Brass Monkey also offers $2 drink specials Thursday through Sunday, which gives you the perfect opportunity to down one (or a few) of their delicious cherry vodka sours. You also get the added fun of weekly theme nights, such as Thurzgayz and Saturday ‘80s new wave night, Retro-Class X.
Photo via Instagram / brassmonkeytx
Wild West
21025 Encino Commons Blvd, (210) 496-9453, wildwestsanantonio.com
Get your two-step on at this racetrack style dance hall, where you can take advantage of Thursday $3.50 shot specials (which apparently come with a Daisy Dukes contest on the side). They also offer $2 margaritas and $3 frozens, house wine, bar and beer specials until 10 p.m. on Ladies’ Night every Saturday.
Photo via Instagram / wildwestsa
The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com
In addition offering some awesome shows, Bang Bang Bar also provides patrons with regular specials throughout the week. They have $3 “you call its” on Mondays, $2 select beer, shots, and tacos on Tuesdays and $4 top whiskey on Wednesdays.
Photo via Instagram / twopeasinapod.sa
McFinnigan's Pub
7210 Blanco Road, (210) 314-4194, facebook.com
If you’ve had a real downer of a week, consider dropping in at McFinnigans for their happy hour specials every day from 2-8 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, they offer $3 wine for their Weekend Wine Down special. Those in the military and service industries can find some awesome drink specials every night.
Photo via Instagram / divalicious1118
SA Country Saloon
10127 Coachlight St, (210) 525-0915, facebook.com/SaCountrySaloon
“You Call Its” will only set you back $3 at this beloved gay country western dance bar every Monday night. They also have a Sunday Funday happy hour, which goes on 4-9 p.m. with $2.25 wells and domestic beers and $4 Fireball shots. You can drop in to find multiple drink specials every night and enjoy some great dancing or catch a saucy drag show while you’re there.
Photo via Instagram / s_felan
The Three Legged Monkey
2313 NW Military Hwy #115, (210) 340-9233, thethreeleggedmonkey.com
The Three Legged Monkey has happy hour daily until 8 p.m., with a combination of beers and shots on special for $4 or less. Stop by on a Tuesday night and have a few $3 fireball shots before joining in on their free live trivia for some extra fun.
Photo via Instagram / tejanaland
Ricky Bobby’s Sports Bar
2335 NW Military Highway, (210) 463-9038, rickybobbysbar.com
Ricky Bobby’s, which shares its space with Thirsty Horse, has several drink specials all day every day, with happy hour lasting until 8 pm. You’ll get the most bang for your buck on Wednesday nights, when their specials are the lowest they’ll be all week with $2 wells and domestics, $3 calls and imports and $4 premiums.
Photo via Instagram / mandypants118
Hidden Tavern
11407 West Ave, (210) 541-0001, hiddentavern.com
Look for a purple neon sign and pull into the Hidden Tavern any day of the week for their happy hour specials running from 2-8 p.m. Guests can order $2.50 well drinks and ice cold domestics for $2.25. There are different daily specials from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., including domestic and imported buckets and pitchers for $14 or less.
Photo via Instagram / jimbos_way
The Amp Room
2407 N St Mary's St, (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com
The Amp Room’s happy hour features $2.50 domestics, $3 wells and $4.25 premiums all night every night, plus $5 menu cocktails from 6-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, you can stop by and order up $6 shot and beer combos while getting into an extra spicy mood dancing to Morrisesy.
Photo via Instagram / alexmooseperez
Retox Bar
1031 Patricia #105, (210) 775-2886, retoxbar.net
Retox offers patrons a variety of specials on top of their daily happy hour from 3-9 p.m. Mondays feature free pool with $2.50 drafts, and their Thursday “Threesday” special has what they call “the longest running $3 you call it dance party” in the city. Sundays offer half off their food menu items, with $2.50 Bud Light on tap and happy hour all day.
Photo via Instagram / mswhiplash9
