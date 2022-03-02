San Antonio bartenders mixing tiki drinks, Szechuan flavors and local tunes for March 7 cocktail pop-up 

click image
Alamo City bartenders Nicholas Ivarra, Adrian Cardenas and Kyle Marshall will throw a fire-fueled tiki pop-up Monday, March 7 at newish eatery Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar.
Dubbed Denim and Leather, the event will let customers tip back tipples while enjoying recorded music from San Antonio rock acts. The cocktail offerings — which fuse Szechuan and tiki flavors — will be complimented by a small selection of off-menu bites from Dashi chef Jian Li.
"This pop-up is going to be a Szechuan, tiki-influenced menu that will feature a lot of umami and unique flavors,” Ivarra told the Current
Ivarra, who shakes thing up at Francis Bogside, will join his brothers-in-rum Cardenas and Marshall — bartender at Otro at the Canopy by Hilton and manager of Havana Bar, respectively — in taking over Dashi's swanky bar.
Ivarra and Cardenas have been active in the SA music scene for more than 15 years, and the guys are hoping to bring their bar and band families together to celebrate their favorite style of libation with Sichuan-inspired touches. Their past pop-ups include a December 2020 celebration of Polynesian cocktails at Tony’s Siesta
Denim and Leather will start at 6 p.m. and run until close — or when the rum runs out. Dashi, located at 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr., also will serve its regular menu alongside the pop-up offerings.
