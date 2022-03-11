San Antonio-based Epic Western bolsters its canned cocktail line with 2 new tequila-based tipples 

click to enlarge
San Antonio-based Epic Western's new La Paloma features grapefruit and tequila.
San Antonio's Epic Western is expanding its canned cocktail line with two more twists on classic tequila-based tipples, its La Paloma and Chispa Rita.
Last summer, the startup venture dove into the already crowded ready-to-drink cocktail market with a canned ranch water cocktail
, a beverage traditionally made with fizzy water, lime and Tequila.
The company's new La Paloma is blends super-premium tequila with grapefruit, while its Chispa Rita is Epic Western’s version of a skinny margarita. Both weigh in at a hefty 8% ABV.
Epic Western's new Chispa Rita is its version of a skinny margarita.
Both new sippers began showing up at liquor stores, sports arenas, golf clubs and outdoor patio bars March 1. They're now for retail in four-packs of 12-ounce slim cans.
