Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 11, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio-based Epic Western bolsters its canned cocktail line with 2 new tequila-based tipples 

The new flavors join the ranch water the startup debuted last summer.

By
click to enlarge San Antonio-based Epic Western's new La Paloma features grapefruit and tequila. - INSTAGRAM / EPICWESTERN
  • Instagram / epicwestern
  • San Antonio-based Epic Western's new La Paloma features grapefruit and tequila.
San Antonio's Epic Western is expanding its canned cocktail line with two more twists on classic tequila-based tipples, its La Paloma and Chispa Rita.

Last summer, the startup venture dove into the already crowded ready-to-drink cocktail market with a canned ranch water cocktail, a beverage traditionally made with fizzy water, lime and Tequila.



The company's new La Paloma is blends super-premium tequila with grapefruit, while its Chispa Rita is Epic Western’s version of a skinny margarita. Both weigh in at a hefty 8% ABV.

click to enlarge Epic Western's new Chispa Rita is its version of a skinny margarita. - INSTAGRAM / EPICWESTERN
  • Instagram / epicwestern
  • Epic Western's new Chispa Rita is its version of a skinny margarita.
Both new sippers began showing up at liquor stores, sports arenas, golf clubs and outdoor patio bars March 1. They're now for retail in four-packs of 12-ounce slim cans.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fifth annual Big Texas Fun Crawfish Boil has returned to San Antonio for a 10-day run Read More

  2. San Antonio's Taco Fest: Music Y Más returns in May at new location in Travis Park Read More

  3. Locally owned Sofia's Pizzeria expanding to two North San Antonio neighborhoods this year Read More

  4. All-you-can-eat sushi spot Sushi Haya will open near San Antonio's Hardberger Park this weekend Read More

  5. Popular Kyle barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation