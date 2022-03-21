Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 21, 2022 News » San Antonio News

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B commits $1 million to families affected by Ukrainian conflict 

The company's chairman also made a $500,000 personal donation.

click to enlarge San Antonio-based grocery H-E-B's retail holdings include its H-E-B Plus! stores. - PHOTO COURTESY H-E-B
  • Photo Courtesy H-E-B
  • San Antonio-based grocery H-E-B's retail holdings include its H-E-B Plus! stores.
San Antonio-based grocery juggernaut has made a $1 million commitment to nonprofits working to aid children and families affected by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to its monetary donations, the retailer has launched Save the Children, an effort that allows shoppers to support Ukrainian children and their families by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3 and $5.



H-E-B committed $100,000 each to Save the Children, UNICEF and Global FoodBanking Network’s Emergency Response Fund, all of which are providing relief in the form of food, water, medical supplies or mental health support for families fleeing the violence.

H-E-B also gifted $50,000 to Ukrainian San Antonio, a nonprofit working to gather supplies and funds for Razom for Ukraine, an organization providing humanitarian aid in war torn parts of the country.

Finally, H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt made a personal donation totaling $500,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Putin last month launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after authorizing, what he called, a “special military operation.” As of press time, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said 902 civilians have been killed and another 1,459 wounded in the war in Ukraine.

