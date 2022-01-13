San Antonio-based H-E-B ranked second-best grocer in U.S., coming in second to Amazon 

In what's likely no surprise to San Antonio shoppers, H-E-B was ranked the second-best grocer in the nation for a second consecutive year, according to Dunnhumby’s annual Retailer preference Index.
Amazon.com, which became many shoppers' grocer of preference during the pandemic, landed in the No. 1 slot.
“H-E-B maintained its spot at number two, continuing to display its strategic superiority over the competition by holding its ground on its traditionally strong balance of great price perception and great quality perception,” the report said of the San Antonio-based company.
Dunnhumby, a UK-based global consumer research firm, also attributed H-E-B’s high ranking to the quality of its private-label goods and an increase of its digital presence during the pandemic.
Amazon dethroned the beloved and locally sourced Texas grocery chain from the top of Dunnhumby's list in 2020 and has remained in the number one spot ever since.
Dunnhumby’s 2022 Best Grocery Store List:
1. Amazon
2. H-E-B
3. Market Basket
4. Wegmans
5. Amazon Fresh
6. Aldi
7. Trader Joes
8. Sam's Club
9. Costco
10. Walmart Neighborhood Market
11. Target
12. Publix
13. Walmart
14. BJ's Wholesale
15. Fareway
