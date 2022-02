San Antonio-based Las Palapas will sling tacos in Shavano Park, Boerne and Austin 

click image Instagram / kellercustomsigns

Las Palapas recently opened this 2866 Thousand Oaks Dr. location.

Tex-Mex staple Las Palapas is again expanding beyond San Antonio's city limits, this time with plans to open locations in Shavano Park, Boerne and Austin, MySA reports The chain last year edged out of the San Antonio area for the first time, opening stores in College Station and Keller, near Dallas-Fort Worth.According to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the 40-year-old business is set to open locations near Shavano Park, Boerne and Lake Travis in Austin, however, officials didn't comment on opening dates for the new stores.The chain last month announced to the Austin area that its first Las Palapas would soon open, but hasn't shared an opening date.The Shavano Park restaurant, at 4083 N. Loop 1604 West, will take over a former Bush’s Chicken location. A state filing shows an anticipated construction completion date of May 31. Boerne's 114 Herff Road spot is slated for a December 2022 completion.Family-owned Las Palapas currently operates 22 eateries in San Antonio, New Braunfels, College Station and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.