November 24, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio-based Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to give $100,000 to artists via its 2022 Art Can Contest 

click image Pabst Blue Ribbon has opened the submission period for its 2022 Art Can Contest. - INSTAGRAM / PABSTBLUERIBBON
  • Instagram / pabstblueribbon
  • Pabst Blue Ribbon has opened the submission period for its 2022 Art Can Contest.
Cult favorite lager Pabst Blue Ribbon has opened submissions for its 2022 Art Can Contest, saying in will award a total of $100,000 to creatives who offer up winning redesigns of its packaging.

This year’s contest — the beer brand's tenth — will differ from past versions in two ways.



First, the public, not a panel, will select the 10 winning can designs — each of which will yield its creator a $10,000 prize. Past contests have limited the winnings to one artist. Second, the contest is open to creatives worldwide, not just in the U.S.

Winners will have their work featured on the PBR's social media feeds and website. The artwork also may appear on beer cans distributed in the United States.

Earlier this year, the brewer's Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios in downtown San Antonio featured work from the 2021 contest winner, Boise, Idaho-based Ashley Dreyfus.

The final deadline for artwork submission is Dec. 31. The top 25 works selected by a judging panel will be featured on Pabst Blue Ribbon's website, where they'll undergo a public vote. Full submission details are on Pabst's Art Can Contest website.

