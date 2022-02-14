Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 14, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio-based Red Runner Coffee's second location now open in far northeast part of city 

click image Red Runner Coffee has opened a location near the San Antonio Military Medical Center. - INSTAGRAM / REDRUNNERCOFFEE
  • Red Runner Coffee has opened a location near the San Antonio Military Medical Center.
Drive-thru coffee concept Red Runner Coffee has opened a second location, this one in a far northeast stretch of the city, near the San Antonio Military Medical Center, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The Alamo City-based mini-empire plans to open six new locations by the end of next year. The expansion follows a late 2021 rebrand, in which the company changed its name from Toro Coffee to the Red Runner moniker.



CEO Evan Smith last year told SABJ that attorneys for his fledgling chain discovered someone selling coffee in Michigan had trademarked the Toro name. While that outfit isn’t a drive-thru coffee purveyor, Smith said it made sense to rebrand before his business expanded too far.

The newest shop, located at 6238 FM 78, joins Red Runner's 6105 Walzem Road outpost. It slings coffee and energy drinks from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

A third drive-thru java joint, at 10619 Culebra Road, is under construction with an opening planned for April, SABJ reports.

