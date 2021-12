click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Taco Cabana

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana jumps on birria bandwagon with new quesadilla offering.

It’s no secret birria is having a moment . So, understandably, Alamo City-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana is jumping on the bandwagon with a quesadilla served with a side of “traditional warm birria broth.”Over recent months, Mexican and Tex-Mex eateries have been putting savory birria front and center, and what’s not to love? It's an ancestral stew made with goat, beef, lamb or mutton with a warming abundance of adobo, garlic, cumin and bay leaves.Taco Cabana’s take on a birria quesadilla features seasoned shredded beef, melted Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo between two toasted flour tortillas. It's meant to be dipped in the accompanying birria broth, though we’ll leave it up to readers to make the call on TC's insistence that its take is “traditional.”After all, this is the chain that came up with the pistachio and candy cane margaritas Regardless of how closely the birria holds to tradition, the new quesadilla will be available at San Antonio Taco Cabanas starting Dec. 15 and remain on the menu until the end of January.