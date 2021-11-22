Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 22, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana to donate $25,000 to Central Texas food banks 

By
San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will this season donate major cash to food banks in central Texas. - INSTAGRAM / TACO CABANA
  • Instagram / Taco Cabana
  San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will this season donate major cash to food banks in central Texas.
Following a gangbusters Halloween promotion, San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will this season donate major cash to food banks in central Texas.

This year’s iteration of the taco peddler’s Taco Treats For A Cause promotion featured coupon booklets for five free bean and cheese tacos. All of the proceeds from the booklets will be donated to Texas food banks, which provide meals for thousands of families across the Lone Star State.



“Taco Cabana is proud to be a Texas-based brand and a growing presence across the state of Texas,” TC Chief Operating Officer Ulyses Camacho said in a release. “It’s very important to us that we give back to the communities that support us every day. We’re happy to be able to donate and help our fellow Texans, especially during the holiday season.”

Each beneficiary organization — the San Antonio Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, Houston Food Bank, North Texas Food Bank and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger — will receive $5,000 to support their missions.

