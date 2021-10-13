San Antonio-based Twang partners with Martin House Brewing Co. for mango chili beer 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Martin House Brewing Co.

San Antonio-based Twang has partnered with Martin House Brewing Co. for Twang-a-Rang, a mango chili beer.

San Antonio-based seasoning outfit Twang has released a limited edition collaborative beer dubbed “Twang-a-Rang," naturally, it's inspired by Twang’s Mango Chili Twangerz seasoning salt.The puro new brew is made by Fort Worth-based Martin House Brewing Company, which is mostly known for its Best Maid Pickle Beer, another tangy, out-of-the-box brew.According to tasting notes, Twang-a-Rang has an initial sweet mango profile followed by chili and salt notes. Brewed with mango flavoring, mango puree and a blend of salts and spices, the sour-style beer boasts an alcohol content of 6.5%.Martin House describes the brew as tasting like a sweet mango candy with a spicy chili finish.Twang-a-Rang is available now at select retailers and bars that already carry Martin House beers, including Growler Exchange, Park Bar at Pearl and Faust Tavern. The limited edition brew can also be found at area H-E-B, Total Wines, Spec’s and Trader Joes locations.