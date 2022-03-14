Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 14, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio-based Weathered Souls' first Girl Scout Cookie beer will hit H-E-B shelves this month 

A percentage of the imperial stout's proceeds will go to Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.

By
click to enlarge Weathered Souls Brewing Co.'s new Adventurer Imperial Stout is flavored with Girl Scout Cookies. - PHOTO COURTESY WEATHERED SOULS BREWING CO.
  • Photo Courtesy Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
  • Weathered Souls Brewing Co.'s new Adventurer Imperial Stout is flavored with Girl Scout Cookies.
San Antonio-based Weathered Souls Brewing Co.’s first canned beers flavored with Girl Scout Cookies will hit area H-E-B shelves Wednesday, March 16.

Adventurer, the craft brewer's first collaboration with Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, is a knock-you-on-your-ass 10.5% Imperial Stout made with with this year’s special fundraising cookie Adventurefuls. The brewery also added brownie batter, caramel and sea salt to recreate the cookie flavor for beer lovers.



“Adventurer is nostalgia in a can,” Weathered Souls Director of Sales Kimberly Machado said in a release. “Think of a Girl Scout cookie, but in beer form.”

click to enlarge Adventurefuls, this year's special Girl Scout Cookie offering, play a part in a new Weathered Souls imperial stout. - FACEBOOK / WEATHERED SOULS BREWING CO.
  • Facebook / Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
  • Adventurefuls, this year's special Girl Scout Cookie offering, play a part in a new Weathered Souls imperial stout.
The stout was released last month in Weathered Souls' taproom, located at 606 Embassy Oaks, but it wasn't yet available in retail establishments. Now, four-packs of 12-ounce cans will be available exclusively in San Antonio H-E-B stores for a limited time.

The four-packs retail for $15.49, and 5% of net proceeds will go to Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fifth annual Big Texas Fun Crawfish Boil has returned to San Antonio for a 10-day run Read More

  2. San Antonio-area brewery raises nearly $4,000 with specialty beer to fight childhood hunger Read More

  3. Milt's Pit BBQ, Sushi Haya: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. Bar Loretta wins with its comfortable vibe and hand with familiar Texas flavors Read More

  5. San Antonio’s long-idled Lone Star Brewery is back on the market — again Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation