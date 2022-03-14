San Antonio-based Weathered Souls' first Girl Scout Cookie beer will hit H-E-B shelves this month 

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
-
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.'s new Adventurer Imperial Stout is flavored with Girl Scout Cookies.
San Antonio-based Weathered Souls Brewing Co.’s first canned beers flavored with Girl Scout Cookies will hit area H-E-B shelves Wednesday, March 16.
Adventurer, the craft brewer's first collaboration with Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, is a knock-you-on-your-ass 10.5% Imperial Stout made with with this year’s special fundraising cookie Adventurefuls. The brewery also added brownie batter, caramel and sea salt to recreate the cookie flavor for beer lovers.
“Adventurer is nostalgia in a can,” Weathered Souls Director of Sales Kimberly Machado said in a release. “Think of a Girl Scout cookie, but in beer form.”
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
-
Adventurefuls, this year's special Girl Scout Cookie offering, play a part in a new Weathered Souls imperial stout.
The stout was released
last month in Weathered Souls' taproom, located at 606 Embassy Oaks, but it wasn't yet available in retail establishments. Now, four-packs of 12-ounce cans will be available exclusively in San Antonio H-E-B stores for a limited time.
The four-packs retail for $15.49, and 5% of net proceeds will go to Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.