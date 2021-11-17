Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 17, 2021 Food & Drink

San Antonio-based Whataburger among 27 fastest-growing restaurant chains in U.S. 

By
click to enlarge Whataburger added 14 stores last year despite COVID-related delays. - INSTAGRAM / WHATABURGER
  • Instagram / Whataburger
  • Whataburger added 14 stores last year despite COVID-related delays.
Whataburger’s recent multi-state growth has landed it on Quick Service Magazine’s list of the 27 Fastest-Growing Quick-Service Chains in America.

The beloved San Antonio-based burger enterprise clocks in at No. 22 on the publication's annual roundup.



The list gives a detailed look at the growth of American quick-service chains, diving into stats such as each company's systemwide sales and its growth in new stores.

In Whataburger’s case, the company operated 844 restaurants in 2020 and grew its footprint by 14 despite COVID-related delays and restrictions. It currently operates 867 locations in the U.S., 703 of them in the Lone Star State.

Last year, Whataburger's sales totaled $2.7 billion.

