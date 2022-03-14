Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 14, 2022

San Antonio-based Whataburger expands clothing line with wedding-focused duds 

First comes love, then comes… Whataburger?

click to enlarge Whataburger's new WhataWedding collection includes T-shirts and accessories. - PHOTO COURTESY WHATABURGER
  • Photo Courtesy Whataburger
  • Whataburger's new WhataWedding collection includes T-shirts and accessories.
First comes love, then comes … Whataburger?

Apparently, the San Antonio-based burger chain believes that may be the case. At least, it now has a clothing line making the argument.



In a partnership with Frisco clothing purveyor Tumbleweed TexStyles, Whataburger has released a new WhataWedding collection, replete with ceremony-worthy T-shirts and orange-striped accessories.

The new short-sleeved tees boast the phrases “WhataBride,” “WhataGroom” and “WhataWedding,” embellished Whataburger’s familiar script design and orange brand elements.

The collection even includes a James Avery Heart Charm, crafted in sterling silver and adorned with Whataburger orange enamel stripes. The chain has also reinvented its iconic table tents for the collection to say “Just Married.”

The full line of WhataWedding duds and accessories are available for browsing at the chain’s Whatastore.

