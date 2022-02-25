Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 25, 2022

San Antonio-based Whataburger opens first Colorado location as part of ongoing expansion 

By
click to enlarge Whataburger is now in Colorado Springs. - COURTESY WHATABURGER
  • Courtesy Whataburger
  • Whataburger is now in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs residents this week waited in the snow for a taste of one of Texans' most-craved food staples.

San Antonio-based burger chain Whataburger opened a store Wednesday in the Rocky Mountains community, the first step of a planned expansion that's returning it the Centennial State, according to Colorado Springs' 9NEWS.



Whataburger once had a Colorado presence but hasn't operated restaurants there for decades, 9NEWS reports. Its prior Colorado Springs location eventually became Jim's Burger Haven.

According to Whataburger, at least two additional locations will open in the the Colorado Springs area later this year.

