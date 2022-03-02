Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 02, 2022

San Antonio-based Whataburger releases Texas Independence Day-themed clothing line 

click to enlarge Whataburger’s new Texas-themed short-sleeved t-shirts are designed and crafted in partnership with Frisco-based Tumbleweed TexStyles. - PHOTO COURTESY WHATABURGER
  • Photo Courtesy Whataburger
  • Whataburger’s new Texas-themed short-sleeved t-shirts are designed and crafted in partnership with Frisco-based Tumbleweed TexStyles.
Plenty of Lone Star State residents wear their state pride on their sleeves.

Which makes it fitting that on March 2, Texas Independence Day, homegrown fast-food icon Whataburger has debuted an apparel line that will allow folks to do just that — literally.



The San Antonio-based burger chain has teamed up with New Braunfels' Staunch Traditional Outfitters to create new hat designs that boast a Whata-riffic riff on the state flag, available in chambray, tan and white.

Whataburger has also partnered with Frisco-based Tumbleweed TexStyles on new T-shirts that showcase Lone Star State designs including Texas Stripes, the Texas Flag and Camp Texas.

The Texas-themed apparel is available now in the online Whatastore.

