Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 24, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio birria truck El Remedio will add three more mobile eateries by end of February 

By
click image El Remedio Sushi Y Mariscos will serve Baja Shrimp Tacos nd 10 different kinds of sushi rolls. - INSTAGRAM / ELREMEDIO_SUSHI_MARISCOS
  • Instagram / elremedio_sushi_mariscos
  • El Remedio Sushi Y Mariscos will serve Baja Shrimp Tacos nd 10 different kinds of sushi rolls.
El Remedio, one of San Antonio's most popular names in birria and mariscos, plans to open three new trucks in the next few weeks, mySA reports.

Owner Joshua Palacios told the news site that lovers of the trucks' main items — ceviches, quesadillas and consommé-dipped tacos filled with stewed meat — can expect all three mobile eateries to be open by the end of February, boosting its fleet to four.



The newest El Remedio truck will be parked at Little Woodrow’s at 9840 W. Loop 1604 North and will be fully operational by Thursday, Jan. 27, owner Joshua Palacios told MySA.

Plans are still moving ahead for El Remedio Sushi Y Mariscos, a new truck that will offer sushi options with Mexican flair, set to open by the second week of February. The mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept will post up next to El Remedio’s flagship location at 2924 Culebra Road. Palacios said its menu will feature 10 types of rolls packed with items including chicken, beef, shrimp, crab and cheese.

The third new venture will offer taqueria-style fare at El Camino, a colorful food truck park downtown, where an El Remedio truck already doles out birria and mariscos. Palacios told mySA he is aiming to park the new taqueria truck at the 1009 Avenue B spot by the end of February.

Palacios and his wife Martha launched El Remedio as a delivery service in 2017. Since then, their savory tacos, quesadillas and pizzas have gained a cult following.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New San Antonio panadería and coffee house going into former Rise Bakery in Stone Oak Read More

  2. San Antonio Chick-Fil-A locations will give away free nuggets this week Read More

  3. Another beloved San Antonio-area restaurant, 2 Sawers BBQ in Floresville, has closed its doors Read More

  4. Krispy Kreme will give free glazed donuts to folks who donate blood, platelets during national shortage Read More

  5. Kung Fu Saloon, Mary Lou Davis: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation