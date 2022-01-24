San Antonio birria truck El Remedio will add three more mobile eateries by end of February 

click image
-
Instagram / elremedio_sushi_mariscos
-
El Remedio Sushi Y Mariscos will serve Baja Shrimp Tacos nd 10 different kinds of sushi rolls.
El Remedio, one of San Antonio's most popular names in birria and mariscos, plans to open three new trucks in the next few weeks, mySA reports
.
Owner Joshua Palacios told the news site that lovers of the trucks' main items — ceviches, quesadillas and consommé-dipped tacos filled with stewed meat — can expect all three mobile eateries to be open by the end of February, boosting its fleet to four.
The newest El Remedio truck will be parked at Little Woodrow’s at 9840 W. Loop 1604 North and will be fully operational by Thursday, Jan. 27, owner Joshua Palacios told MySA.
Plans are still moving ahead for El Remedio Sushi Y Mariscos, a new truck that will offer sushi options with Mexican flair
, set to open by the second week of February. The mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept will post up next to El Remedio’s flagship location at 2924 Culebra Road. Palacios said its menu will feature 10 types of rolls packed with items including chicken, beef, shrimp, crab and cheese.
The third new venture will offer taqueria-style fare at El Camino, a colorful food truck park downtown, where an El Remedio truck already doles
out birria and mariscos. Palacios told mySA he is aiming to park the new taqueria truck at the 1009 Avenue B spot by the end of February.
Palacios and his wife Martha launched El Remedio as a delivery service in 2017. Since then, their savory tacos, quesadillas and pizzas have gained a cult following.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.