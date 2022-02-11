Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 11, 2022

San Antonio Book Festival returning to Central Library and Southwest School of Art on May 21 

By
click to enlarge The San Antonio Book Festival will be held at downtown's Central Library and the Southwest School of Art. - SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
  • The San Antonio Book Festival will be held at downtown's Central Library and the Southwest School of Art.
The San Antonio Book Festival will be back in-person this year for its 10th anniversary.

In a social media post, organizers announced the festival will return to the Central Library and the nearby Southwest School of Art on Saturday, May 21. The message didn't include details on scheduled guests or programming, however.



The free, day-long event typically features literary-centric activities for all ages, from author talks and panels to children's book readings.

SABF was canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Central Library, 600 Soledad St., Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta St. and 1201 Navarro St., (210) 760-8951, sabookfestival.org.

