San Antonio boozy drink chain SipIt Daiquiris To-Go will open new location in Cibolo 

SipIt Daiquiris To-Go will open its Cibolo location October 6.

will open its fourth and latest location Wednesday in the

.

Residents of Cibolo are about to get a frozen shot of “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.”SipIt Daiquiris To-GoNortheast San Antonio bedroom communityThe Alamo City-based company took to Facebook to share news of the expansion.In addition to its namesake drinks, the shop at 3893 Cibolo Valley Dr. will serve up booze-infused Jello shots, gummy bears and popsicles in more than 20 flavors. SipIt bills its wares as being made with natural ingredients such as strawberries, mangoes and oranges.According to comments on the Cibolo store announcement, SipIt also plans to open another Westside location at 7430 Northwest Loop 410 #106 later this month.The mini-chain's existing stores include its flagship location at 1717 Pat Booker Road, one on the city’s far West Side at 11310 Culebra Road, Suite 110, and another near USAA's corporate headquarters at 5018 Research Dr. #10.