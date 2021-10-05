Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 05, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio boozy drink chain SipIt Daiquiris To-Go will open new location in Cibolo 

By
click to enlarge SipIt Daiquiris To-Go will open its Cibolo location October 6. - INSTAGRAM / SIPITDAIQUIRIS
  • Instagram / sipitdaiquiris
  • SipIt Daiquiris To-Go will open its Cibolo location October 6.
Residents of Cibolo are about to get a frozen shot of “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.”

SipIt Daiquiris To-Go will open its fourth and latest location Wednesday in the Northeast San Antonio bedroom community. The Alamo City-based company took to Facebook to share news of the expansion.



In addition to its namesake drinks, the shop at 3893 Cibolo Valley Dr. will serve up booze-infused Jello shots, gummy bears and popsicles in more than 20 flavors. SipIt bills its wares as being made with natural ingredients such as strawberries, mangoes and oranges.

According to comments on the Cibolo store announcement, SipIt also plans to open another Westside location at 7430 Northwest Loop 410 #106 later this month.

The mini-chain's existing stores include its flagship location at 1717 Pat Booker Road, one on the city’s far West Side at 11310 Culebra Road, Suite 110, and another near USAA's corporate headquarters at 5018 Research Dr. #10.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Photographer and filmmaker Bill Daniel assembles exhibition exploring America’s railroad culture
Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton
San Antonio native Steve Acevedo makes directorial feature debut with sports rom-com Love and Baseball
How Marcus Baskerville became the unlikely face for a beer-focused initiative to address racial injustice
Corporations were silent as Texas passed its abortion law, but an economic blowback is brewing
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Adelman negotiating to bring brewery to San Antonio’s Five Points area Read More

  2. Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava opens first San Antonio location Read More

  3. Snoga Bar-B-Q closes, Texas taco cities: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. Don’t quit that day job, San Antonio: El Pasoan named spice company’s 'director of taco relations' Read More

  5. South San Antonio’s Snoga Bar-B-Q will close permanently after 44 years in business Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation