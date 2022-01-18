Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 18, 2022

San Antonio Botanical Garden dedicates a full week to the magic of the orchid 

By
Orchids are one of the largest families of flowering plant species.
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden
  • Orchids are one of the largest families of flowering plant species.
Orchids go well beyond the purple and white flowers you often see for sale at the entry of H-E-B stores. In fact, they comprise one of the largest families of flowering plants on the planet, which includes the vanilla orchid, the source of the popular spice that shares its name.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is dedicating an entire week to orchids, starting off with a seminar day featuring a keynote lecture about the native orchids of Texas. Programming also includes an orchid show and vendor fair, sessions on orchid cultivation, a DIY vanilla extract class and two drop-in care clinics for hobbyists to get expert help with any ailing plants.



Whether you’ve just got a single phalaenopsis sitting in the kitchen window or have a humidity-controlled greenhouse full of rare specimens à la Twin Peaks’ Harold Smith, you’re sure to find something to love.

$3-$35, Jan. 22-30, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

