March 10, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

San Antonio Botanical Garden hosting double feature screening of Encanto and Little Shop of Horrors 

Though the kids will certainly enjoy Encanto, you may want to take the little ones home before the screening of Little Shop of Horrors.
  • Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
  • Though the kids will certainly enjoy Encanto, you may want to take the little ones home before the screening of Little Shop of Horrors.
For its Movies by Moonlight in the Garden series, the San Antonio Botanical Garden will hold an interesting double-feature screening of last year's Oscar-nominated Disney animated film Encanto and the 1986 classic horror-comedy Little Shop of Horrors.

Both films are fantastic, but we're not sure how a four-year-old is going to react jamming out to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" one minute and then watching a carnivorous plant devouring human flesh another. Before we digress, we suggest staying for only Encanto if your little ones are easily frightened by man-eating monsters or sadistic dentists.



Stay away from the candy, kids. In Encanto, a Colombian teenager realizes that she's the only one who can save her family's "miracle" despite not having magical powers herself.

When the Current talked to Stephanie Beatriz, the actress who voices main character Maribel Madrigal, last year, she spoke about the kind of special power she wish she'd had as a kid. "I think when I was 5, I would've wanted to disappear," Beatriz said.

Maybe Beatriz will get that wish if she ever meets the voracious plant Audrey II. Feed me, Seymour!

$15-$20, 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

