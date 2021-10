San Antonio Botanical Garden to hold last Greenhouse Yard Plant Sale of the year on Oct. 23-24 

click image Instagram / sabotgarden

San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Bootanica Plant Sale will take place Oct. 23-24.

Green thumbs will next weekend have a chance to save some green on purchases of new plants, thanks to the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Bootanica Plant Sale.The sale will offer 200 different varieties of native plants, succulents, grasses and pollinator-friendly plants onsite from Oct. 23-24. Ticket reservations will be required to shop over 5000 total plants during 30-minute time slots at the greenhouse yard accessed via Queen Anne Court.The Bootanica Plant Sale will be the final plant sale of the year, and will offer quantity discounts — so the more you buy, the more you save. Purchase five to nine plants, for example, and get a 5% discount on your total. Splurge on ten to 19 plants and get a 10% discount. You get the picture.Plant parents can register for shopping time slots at the Botanical Garden’s website . $10 — $9 for SABOT members — is expected at the time of registration to reserve an entry time into plant sale. The registration fee is refunded with a plant purchase at the sale.